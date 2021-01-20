Menu

Three potential Chelsea manager targets named – all have something significant in common

Chelsea FC
Posted by

The Athletic have mentioned three managers who are in the picture to replace Frank Lampard – and all three have something significant in common.

Chelsea’s defeat to Leicester City on Tuesday night further mounted the pressure on club legend Frank Lampard. After 11 games played they were top of the table, they’re now in eighth.

It would, such is the sacking culture that has developed at Stamford Bridge over the years, be no surprise if Lampard was given his marching orders sooner rather than later.

MORE: Chelsea to hold ‘crisis talks’ with Frank Lampard today

The big question for Roman Abramovich and the others pulling the strings in SW6 would be who could they appoint to replace Lampard and turn Chelsea’s fortunes around.

According to The Athletic, Julian Nagelsmann, Ralf Rangnick and Ralph Hasenhuttl have all been mentioned in the frame to take the Chelsea job – which is interesting.

All three managers have worked alongside struggling forward Timo Werner during his time as an RB Leipzig player. Naglesmann in particular oversaw the best season of his career.

Werner scored 34 goals last term. If Chelsea’s next manager can get him replicating that goal haul in England, the Blues’ recovery would be half way complete.

You can see the logic from the Chelsea board with who they have identified as potential targets.

 

  1. Paul Homewood says:
    January 20, 2021 at 9:23 am

    What about Pocchetino?

    He would be ideal

    Reply
  2. steven gray says:
    January 20, 2021 at 9:35 am

    Sad to say but FL took this job 2 or 3 years too soon, he should have cut his managerial teeth elsewhere before accepting this gig. Some other manager will likely reap the benefits . Frank talks a good game but is obviously ill-equipped to reverse the current downward spiral. Grant is awful besides being ‘ yesterday’s man’, not fit to be given charge, Shevchenko is even more inexperienced as FL, so just’ no’. Tuchel would soon de-stabilise. Alleghri? OK. Left field? Hasenhuttl.

    Reply

