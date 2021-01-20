“Time for Raul” and “A new low” – These Real Madrid fans think Zidane’s time is up after humiliating loss to Alcoyano

Clearly Zinedine Zidane is an absolute legend at Real Madrid for his work as a player and as a manager, but you do have to wonder if he stayed on for one season too long.

In fairness they did go on an excellent run after the shutdown last season, but it still felt like they won the title because of Barca’s ineptitude rather than their own brilliance so the warning signs were there.

He’s always relied on the same players so they will need a new manager who can come in and show some trust in the younger players, but Zidane must be in a bit of trouble for his job after the defeat to lower-league Alcoyano tonight.

It wasn’t his strongest team that he put out but he still has a squad full of experienced internationals who have been bought for millions of pounds, while it must be infuriating to the supporters when these squad players don’t seem bothered about grasping their rare chance in the team.

This loss is particularly bad when you realise they had a man advantage for a large part of extra time and still couldn’t get the job done, so it’s not a surprise to see that the angry fans are out in force tonight:

I hope Zidane will take all his finished favorite players and go first thing in the morning and let some fresh blood run into the club for the sake of the coming seasons at least since this one is already gone. — OMAR. (@Omaaar96) January 20, 2021

I can’t just explain this painful feeling rn. Alcoyano eliminated us , Real Madrid. It’s finished, we are finished. Tbh I just think Zidane should just leave for the best. I’ve had patience for eternity and today was the ultimate final straw.#RealMadrid # — Wale (@juice__xo) January 20, 2021

Madrid is finished. Zidane = bald fraud. — Lee Ki Wang (@LeeKiWang2) January 20, 2021

A new low for Real Madrid. Zidane is finished — Patrick (@smith_freddo) January 20, 2021

I think it’s time for Raul to take over… Zidane is done — You (@KingAkinkun) January 20, 2021

Zidane has done great things for us, but at this juncture I think it’s time to let him go. This is embarrassing. @realmadriden @realmadrid — Joseph Osaretin (@oJ_osas) January 20, 2021

The call for Raul is an interesting one because he is the boss of the B team and the most likely candidate to take over during the season if Zidane did leave, but you still get the feeling he will get a chance to see the season out.

They look too vulnerable against the big teams to win the Champions League and they’re four points behind Atleti in La Liga and that could become ten if they win their games in hand, so the season is looking grim for Real fans just now.