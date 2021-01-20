Although it would’ve been unlikely to happen in January in any event, Arsenal held a long-standing interest in Lyon’s Houssem Aouar and would surely have made their move this summer.

However, the latest comments from Aouar’s club colleague, Memphis Depay, appear to suggest that the Gunners would be wasting their time.

“We know we play for a very big club,” the Dutchman said to Canal+, cited by football.london.

“But we want to go to one of the top three clubs in the world.

“Then you will see Houssem, he will get 10 times better. For me, it’s the same.”

That would suggest that Depay, available on a free transfer at the end of the current 2020/21 campaign, is holding out a hope that he will get his move to Barcelona and a reunion with his former international team coach, Ronald Koeman.

That’s always assuming that Koeman remains in charge past this season, given that a new president with new ideas will be in place by then.

From Arsenal’s point of view, they’ll need to have a stellar second half of the Premier League campaign to get them up into the European places.

Even that’s unlikely to be enough to see them bag Aouar, however.