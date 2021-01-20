Tottenham Hotspur set to make summer move for prolific Premier League striker

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly preparing to make a summer swoop for Southampton striker Danny Ings.

Ings, 28, joined Southampton from Liverpool during the 2018-19 season, initially on a season-long loan before making his move permanent the following season.

Since arriving on the South Coast the highly-rated marksman has scored 40 goals in 81 appearances in all competitions.

However, despite the 28-year-old’s impressive form, according to a recent report from the Telegraph, Ings is stalling on signing a new deal as he seeks Champions League football.

It has been reported that the Saints have offered their main marksman a deal which would see him become the club’s all-time highest paid player.

However, with Ings desperately in search of plying his trade in the Champions League, the Saints may be forced to offload the Englishman.

The latest in the ongoing saga comes from Eurosport who claim the early contenders to land the in-form forward is Jose Mourinho’s Spurs.

It is not yet known how much Southampton will demand for their leading striker, but with 12-months left on his deal come the summer, should Spurs make an audacious swoop, they could land themselves a real bargain.