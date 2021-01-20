Video: Absolute scenes as 10-men Alcoyano take a late lead against Real Madrid

Real Madrid have really struggled tonight against their lower league opposition, but you fancied them to make the extra man count after Alcoyano were reduced to ten men in extra time.

The reality is the total opposite as they now only have a matter of minutes to find an equaliser after the minnows shocked them in the 115th minute:

ALCOYANO GO 2-1 UP ON REAL MADRID! ??? The Segunda B side are down to 10-men and just a few extra time minutes away from knocking Zidane’s side out of the Copa del Rey! ? pic.twitter.com/MXYgrhLi1a — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) January 20, 2021

Pictures from the Copa Del Rey

It’s actually a really nice goal on the break where they show the patience and quality to work the opening rather than taking the shots from distance, while Zidane looks set to exit two cups in the space of a few days after their Super Cup defeat to Athletic Bilbao

UPDATE: They did hold on!