A comprehensive 2-0 win over Chelsea saw Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester side go top of the Premier League table on Tuesday night.

It may be temporary given that a number of other clubs near the summit also have games this week, but the significance of the moment wasn’t lost on talkSPORT’s Perry Groves.

The Foxes are going about their business quietly and efficiently and, at present, aren’t being spoken about as title hopefuls.

However, with Rodgers at the helm, Groves believes anything is possible.