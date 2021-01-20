Menu

Video: Bad look for Zinedine Zidane as he laughs and smiles as Real Madrid go behind vs Alcoyano

A manager’s reaction shouldn’t really matter too much on the field as the players will be concentrating on trying to get themselves going, but this was a weird one from Zinedine Zidane tonight.

Clearly he’s finding going behind against a third tier side the polar opposite of funny, but he seems to almost smile and stifle a laugh as they celebrate:

It must just be a case that he can’t really believe what he’s seeing and that laugh almost seemed to indicate that he knew they writing was on the wall for this game, but it doesn’t look like the fans found it quite so amusing.

