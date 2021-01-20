Menu

Video: Bernardo Silva scores crucial goal for Man City vs Aston Villa clouded by offside as ex-referee agrees it shouldn’t have stood

In the 78th minute of Manchester City’s Premier League encounter against Aston Villa, Pep Guardiola’s side scored a questionable yet all-important goal that broke the deadlock.

Emiliano Martinez cleared the ball from the back, with City winning the header, but it ending up with Villa and England ace Tyrone Mings.

Mings chested and attempted to take a touch on the ball before he was pressured and lost out to Rodri – who came from a position that was well offside.

The defensive midfielder then showed some tidy control before slotting it over to Bernardo Silva, the Portuguese playmaker beat his man, before creating space and tucking the ball into the net.

This broke the deadlock in what was a closely-contested tie that City went on to win 2-0 thanks to a last-minute penalty as well.

Ex-referee Peter Walton, who offers insight into decision for BT Sport, felt that this should’ve been deemed offside.

Pictures from BT Sport and Canal+.

Here’s some reaction to the moment:

The brilliant Dale Johnson of ESPN has explained it in full for those unsure:

Whilst Mings’ chest was certainly a solid attempt to play the ball when considered independently – the defender was massively pressured by Rodri, so perhaps offside should’ve been enforced here.

Whilst the ruling of the goal is sketchy, one thing’s for certain – Dean Smith will be feeling incredibly hard done by after this.

  1. Steve says:
    January 20, 2021 at 8:18 pm

    Robbed again…. When is VAR going to give us a break. Is it just me or do the so called BIG teams always seem to get these decisions, and have done for years….

