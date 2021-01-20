Video: Edinson Cavani shows killer instinct to equalise for Man United after pouncing on dangerous Bruno Fernandes cross against Fulham

Just moments after Bruno Fernandes saw a strike from outside the box brilliantly saved by Alphonse Areola, Manchester United dew level against Fulham.

The Red Devils fell behind in the opening five minutes after some sloppy defending, highlighting shaky play from Harry Maguire and Paul Pogba before Ademola Lookman scored.

In the 20th minute of the tie though, Fernandes was involved in the action soon after his strike was saved, when the playmaker exchanged passes on the left-wing with Fred after Anthony Martial won a header.

Bruno was played down the flank and fired a low cross into the box, Joachim Anderson thrusting himself towards the ball ultimately led to Areola spilling the drilled cross.

That’s where Edinson Cavani stepped up and showed his natural goalscoring instinct with the superstar looking composed as ever as he pounced poke the ball into the back of the net.

Pictures from BT Sport RMC Sport.

Cavani continues to look like a handy signing for the Red Devils, it’s great to see El Matador silencing the initial doubts and harsh reaction to his addition with another key goal for the Manchester outfit.