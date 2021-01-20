Video: Rangers can smell the title as Scott Brown sent off just minutes after coming on for Celtic vs Livingston

Alarm bells are ringing at any club when the captain is too friendly with a failing manager – it usually means they can get away with anything they like and it’s never going to end well.

Scott Brown has been one of the few Celtic voices to actually defend Neil Lennon’s astonishing show of paranoia and delusion in the Scottish press over the Dubai trip, so you would think he’s one player Lennon would want to rely on.

It turns out he’s let him down and hammered yet another nail into his managerial coffin with a red card just minutes after coming on against Livi tonight:

Pictures from Sky Sports

It’s a pathetic red card and well deserved, he has a good look at where the player is before trying to get an elbow in, so he’s let the entire team down with a show of selfishness – there will be fans that warm to this because they mistake being a coward with showing fight and caring for the badge.

The game ended 2-2 which means Rangers are now 20 points clear and Celtic only have two games in hand, so there’s no way Steven Gerrard’s men will throw this away now.

Celtic just look incompetent on and off the field so this season has to be written off as they look to rebuild with a new manager from the summer.