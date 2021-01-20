“Will do just fine” – Chief of popular Liverpool fan site explains why Jurgen Klopp should move for Sokratis after Arsenal release

Jurgen Klopp has done a good job of downplaying any talk of a new defender being signed by Liverpool this month, but recent games show why it’s necessary.

It’s not just a case of finding someone who is a natural defender to give the team some balance, it would also free up Jordan Henderson or anyone else who is filling in to go and play in their natural role and actually help the team.

There was some intrigue a few days ago when there was talk of Liverpool signing Arsenal defender Sokratis on Fabrizio Romano’s podcast, so this latest news will only add fuel to those rumours:

EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal and Sokratis have agreed to terminate the defender’s contract. Announcement imminent. pic.twitter.com/yc4nEYZ933 — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) January 20, 2021

It’s an interesting one from a neutral point of view because he’s not playing for Arsenal so that would generally rule out a starting role at Anfield, but these are desperate times so he might be the required desperate measure.

To get a Liverpool perspective on the potential transfer we spoke to our colleagues at Empire Of The Kop to get their views, and while it’s obvious that Sokratis isn’t going to excite anyone, it appears that he could be a welcome short-term addition:

“I wouldn’t have said this at the start of the season – in fact I’d have laughed at the suggestion – but right now: I’d take him. He’s free, he’s got Premier League experience and he’s played for Jurgen Klopp. Is he good? Not really. Is he better than what we have in terms of actual centre-back options? Yes.

“Its harsh on Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips, but Klopp has made up his mind on the pair as short-term options by the fact he’s now playing both Fabinho and Jordan Henderson at the back. We need them in midfield. Sokratis, for the games in which we dominate possession, will do just fine.”

The fact that Sokratis played with Klopp in Germany is important because you absolutely need to have trust in any short term signing, while it also means that they’ll have a good understanding of each other.

Clearly Sokratis isn’t going to turn into Virgil van Dijk but he’s actually a defender and he’s perfectly competent, so Klopp will understand his limitations and work the team around them to ensure he’s not overly exposed.

It must be said that the potential move to Liverpool isn’t certain and it’s just talk at this stage, but it certainly looks like they could do a lot worse.