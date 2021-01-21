Barcelona left-back Junior Firpo could be heading to AC Milan on loan with an option to buy, according to Todo Fichajes.

Firpo has underwhelmed at the Nou Camp, hence why he has found himself unable to force his way into Ronald Koeman’s starting eleven.

At 24-years-old, he needs to be playing regular football, so it would be no surprise if he were to choose to depart Barcelona before the transfer window closes.

As per Todo Fichajes, AC Milan, who sit top of Serie A, could look to sign Firpo in order to provide competition for Theo Hernandez on the left-side of defence.

The report claims that an initial €1M loan fee could be paid by Milan, with an option to buy being set in the region of €15M-€20M.

It’s thought that negotiations are already underway.

Firpo has little chance of displacing Jordi Alba, so a move away seems wise. Whether Milan will be the greener pastures he desires remains to be seen.