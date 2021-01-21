Menu

Liverpool eager to seal transfer of Premier League star as his asking price drops to £35million

Liverpool FC Wolverhampton Wanderers
Posted by

Liverpool are reportedly eager to seal the transfer of Wolves winger Adama Traore, who may now be available for a cut-price £35million.

According to Don Balon, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is a big fan of Traore and views him as an ideal fit for his team’s playing style, with the report noting that his asking price has fallen to just €40m (£35m).

MORE: Liverpool forward line up for loan move

Reds fans would surely be happy with the signing of Traore, who has lit up the Premier League with his performances in recent times, even if he still isn’t quite guaranteed a regular place in Wolves’ starting XI.

The Spain international could surely shine for a bigger club and Don Balon suggest it could also be a blow for Barcelona to see their former academy player move to Anfield.

Liverpool would do well to get in ahead of other big clubs, as it’s easy to imagine Traore could be a hit for someone like Barca as well.

adama traore goal vs man city

Adama Traore celebrates a goal

More Stories / Latest News
Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United want Juventus youngster
Former Eintracht Frankfurt Marco Fabián midfielder believes Tigres can give Bayern Munich a run for their money at the Club World Cup
West Ham turn to Ligue 1 striker with time running out to replace Sebastien Haller

Klopp needs to make some changes up front, however, with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino all looking a little below par in recent times.

Diogo Jota has been a hit since joining from Wolves in the summer, and Liverpool could do well to raid the Molineux outfit again.

More Stories Adama Traore

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.