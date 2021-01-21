Liverpool are reportedly eager to seal the transfer of Wolves winger Adama Traore, who may now be available for a cut-price £35million.

According to Don Balon, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is a big fan of Traore and views him as an ideal fit for his team’s playing style, with the report noting that his asking price has fallen to just €40m (£35m).

Reds fans would surely be happy with the signing of Traore, who has lit up the Premier League with his performances in recent times, even if he still isn’t quite guaranteed a regular place in Wolves’ starting XI.

The Spain international could surely shine for a bigger club and Don Balon suggest it could also be a blow for Barcelona to see their former academy player move to Anfield.

Liverpool would do well to get in ahead of other big clubs, as it’s easy to imagine Traore could be a hit for someone like Barca as well.

Klopp needs to make some changes up front, however, with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino all looking a little below par in recent times.

Diogo Jota has been a hit since joining from Wolves in the summer, and Liverpool could do well to raid the Molineux outfit again.