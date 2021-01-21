Real Madrid identify Zinedine Zidane successor in wake of cup defeat to third-tier minnows

The dust has not yet settled on Real Madrid’s 2-1 defeat to Alcoyano last night, but Todo Fichajes believe they know the identity of Zinedine Zidane’s successor.

Despite being the reigning champions of Spain, Zidane’s side have looked as uninspiring as ever this term.

They edged through the Champions League group stages, trail rivals Atletico in the race for the league title and last night were defeated 2-1 by third-tier Alcoyano to see them knocked out of the Copa del Rey.

It now seems like a matter of when, rather than if, Zidane will leave Los Blancos, with Todo Fichajes under the impression that the decision has already been made that he will leave at the season’s end – even if they end up winning the title.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Todo Fichajes report that former Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri is poised to step into Zidane’s shoes when the Frenchman departs.

Allegri has the best C.V out of any manager on the market at current, with many other of Europe’s elite tied up at their respective clubs.

Based on the evidence we saw against Alcoyano last night, Allegri has an uphill task at the Bernabeu.