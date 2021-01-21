Antwerp in disarray ahead of Europa League clash with Steven Gerrard’s Rangers

Royal Antwerp’s problems are mounting ahead of their tie with Rangers as record signing Benson Manuel looks set to leave the club.

The Belgian outfit face Steven Gerrard ‘s side in the last 32 of the Europa League, with the first leg in Belgium on 18 February before the return fixture at Ibrox a week later.

The Pro League outfit have lurched from crisis to crisis since the draw was made, with coach Ivan Leko leaving for a lucrative job in China.

That was followed by a bizarre incident involving Lamkel Ze, who turned up to the stadium in an Anderlecht shirt as he looked to force a move to Panathinaikos.

Antwerp’s furious ultras then stormed the training ground to try and get at the wantaway Cameroon international.

It was all childish yet serious and things are worse as Benson Manuel is the latest to wantaway.

The winger joined from Genk in 2019 in a £3million deal but a combination of injuries and poor form have hampered his progress and he’s has made just eight senior appearances this season.

The 23-year-old now looks set to go out on loan before the end of the window, with Groningen and PEC Zwolle both interested.

Manuel played against Tottenham and Ludogorets in the Europa League group stage but looks set to be gone before Rangers come to town.

Antwerp have endured an indifferent run of form since concluding their Europa League group games. They have won four domestic games in six, though three were by a single goal margin and they have suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat.

The feeling at the club is not good, whereas Steven Gerrard’s side remain unbeaten in Europe and the SPFL, with a 20 point advantage over Celtic.