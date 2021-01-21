Video: Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta shares his support for Chelsea struggler Frank Lampard

Quizzed by the press on the future of Frank Lampard at Chelsea, Mikel Arteta has supported the man whose demise he began on Boxing Day.

Chelsea were on a brilliant run under Lampard prior to the 3-1 defeat at the Emirates after Christmas. Ever since that day, the wheels have fallen off for the Blues.

Arteta is a man who knows all too well just how quickly things can take a turn for the worse, with FA Cup and Community Shield winning Arsenal falling as far down as 15th in the Premier League table just a matter of weeks ago.

The Spaniard has turned it around with the Gunners in recent weeks, but he could have easily have been sacked if he went on an equally bad run at another club, especially having no previous credentials as a manager.

He knows exactly what Lampard is going through, and speaking to the press, he shared his support for the former Chelsea and England star.