Burnley have taken a late lead away to Liverpool in tonight’s Premier League encounter at Anfield.

Sean Dyche’s side could be on the brink of pulling off a shock win away to the champions, who don’t often lose at home.

Pictures courtesy of RMC

Watch above as Ashley Barnes makes it 1-0 from the penalty spot, beating Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson with a fine finish.

The Reds’ poor recent form goes from bad to worse, with time running out for them to get anything out of this game.