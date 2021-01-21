Menu

Boca Juniors is on the verge of signing Manchester United defender

Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo is ready to end his seven-year stint with The Red Devils. He intends to return to his country after being devalued at Old Trafford.

Everything seems to indicate that Boca Juniors continues in talks to sign Rojo from the English club, but there is still no agreement. The 30-year-old appears to have negotiated personal terms with Boca Juniors, but they are still negotiating fees between both clubs.

According to ESPN, Boca Juniors intended to buy Rojo for a low price since he will enter the last six months of his contract.

However, United may give the option to extend the Argentine international’s contract and recoup a fee for him rather than letting him go for free.

Rojo wants to get a deal done with the Argentine squad because he has not started since November 2019 due to an injury and his loan period.

Despite his limited time at United, Juan Román Riquelme, vice president of Boca Juniors, wants to finalize a deal for Rojo, who has already played 61 international matches and participated in the 2014 World Cup final.

