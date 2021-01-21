Bruno Fernandes reacts on Twitter after Paul Pogba wonder goal sees Man United edge Fulham

Manchester United talisman Bruno Fernandes has taken to Twitter to celebrate his side’s win over Fulham – and THAT Paul Pogba strike.

United did it the hard way at Craven Cottage, having found themselves 1-0 down early on and only won the contest by a one-goal margin. What a goal it was, though.

Pogba, who receives his far share of criticism for not producing moments of this quality on a regular basis, brought the ball under control before producing a thunderous left-footed strike into the back of the Fulham net.

While it has often been Bruno Fernandes who has been the difference maker for United this term, Pogba has stepped up to the mark in recent weeks.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will no doubt be delighted to have them both firing on all cylinders – he’ll need them to do so if he wants to have any chance of winning the Premier League.

The pair, who are developing more chemistry on the pitch as the weeks progress, also look to have a good relationship off of it.

Either that, or Fernandes was merely impressed with the quality of Pogba’s goal – which is both completely understandable and a huge compliment coming from him.

Either way, here’s what he posted on Twitter after the win.