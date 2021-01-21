Cardiff City hope to set up a trust fund as the family of Emiliano Sala still await an inquest into his death

According to Sky Sports News presenter, Rebecca Williams, Cardiff City are hoping to launch a trust fund in Emiliano Sala’s name over the coming weeks.

Two years have elapsed since the death of the footballer, during a flight to join up with his teammates in Wales. Sadly, the battle over who should foot the £15m transfer fee still rumbles on too.

The plane Sala was travelling on came down in the English Channel, and the discovery of both the wreckage and his body, sent shockwaves around the football world.

The Argentine was a decent striker for Nantes, having scored 42 goals in 120 games for the Ligue 1 side during his four years there. It was thus hoped that his arrival could keep Cardiff in the Premier League at that time.

The French club retired their No 9 shirt in his honour after the horrific tragedy, and have told Sky Sports News “Every year, on this date, it is always a deep emotion for us. Emiliano is still in our memories.”

Sala’s family have not been given answers as to Emiliano’s death.

According to Sky Sports, the Sala family’s solicitor has said: “It is a tragedy that two years have passed since Emiliano’s death and we still do not know exactly how and why he died.” The solicitor also called for an inquest to take place immediately, to establish “the full truth” of what happened.

In the meantime, CAS are working on the transfer saga to see who fits the £15m in this extraordinary circumstance and Cardiff plan to financially support the family with the launch of the Emiliano Sala Memorial Trust.