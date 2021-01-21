Menu

Chelsea board make decision which could buy Frank Lampard precious time

Chelsea are not keen on appointing an interim manager in the middle of the campaign, according to a report by the Independent.

The Blues’ 2-0 defeat to Leicester City on Tuesday night furthered the gap between themselves and the top four, and as a result mounted even more pressure on manager Frank Lampard.

Chelsea were top of the Premier League after 11 games played, which is quite extraordinary to think now. Lampard’s men, considering how dire their form has been of late, are now clinging on to a spot in the top half of the Premier League.

However, as reported by the Independent, Chelsea are not keen to replicate what they did with Rafa Benitez and Guus Hiddink by appointing an interim manager to oversee the rest of the season.

The attitude among the Chelsea board members appears to be that they would rather give Lampard a shot to turn it around, rather than making a knee-jerk decision at this point in time.

You have to think, though, that if results don’t improve, Lampard will get what’s coming to him in the summertime.

  1. Benjamin tennyson says:
    January 21, 2021 at 9:00 am

    Lampard just needs time.let us not bite the hand that once fed us.

