Chelsea fans given something to celebrate at last after Liverpool fail to match Premier League record

Chelsea fans finally have something to celebrate after their dire recent form, with Liverpool’s home defeat tonight meaning the Blues’ long-standing record remains intact.

Liverpool suffered a surprise 1-0 defeat against Burnley at Anfield, with Ashley Barnes scoring a late winner from the penalty spot to stun the champions.

This means the Reds have been unable to match Chelsea’s remarkable 86 consecutive home games unbeaten in the Premier League – a record they set between 2004 and 2008.

Liverpool managed 68 consecutive home games without defeat, but that run has now come to an end, and in truth they didn’t end up getting that close to Chelsea.

It’s still an impressive run by Jurgen Klopp’s side, but the Merseyside giants really need to address their recent slump as they’re now five games without a win in the Premier League.

It’s hard to imagine LFC will now be seen as title favourites after the big improvement of both Manchester United and Manchester City in recent weeks.