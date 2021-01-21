“I just don’t like his body language” – Chelsea summer signing slammed in brutal analysis from ex-Blue

Chelsea summer signing Kai Havertz has been heavily criticised by an unimpressed Robert Huth.

The former Blues defender has not held back in his analysis of Havertz’s poor form for Chelsea so far, with the Germany international certainly proving one of a number of disappointments for the club this season.

Much was expected of Havertz after his exciting displays with former club Bayer Leverkusen, but he’s just not got going at all for Chelsea, and Huth has suggested it’s more than just about his performances.

The youngster has also been slammed for his body language, with Huth implying that he’s not working hard enough and doesn’t look that bothered.

“It’s all well and good saying he needs to be the main guy but he’s at a big club and he needs to make that happen himself. Now is the time to shine,” Huth told Stadium Astro.

“I just don’t like his body language at all, he looks a bit lightweight. It’s his first year, but he looks like he’s not bothered at times.

“He loses the ball, gives it away and doesn’t work back. It is a difficult time to come in with no fans, but you just want to shake him.”

He added: “He needs someone to tell him what it takes to play in the Premier League. Maybe the whole changing room is a little bit too nice.”

Chelsea fans will hope Havertz can turn things around, but in truth he’s far from the only one struggling in Frank Lampard’s side.

Timo Werner has also looked a shadow of his old self, while signings like Ben Chilwell and Hakim Ziyech have also gone quiet after promising starts.

It may be that what’s really needed at Stamford Bridge is a change in manager.