Chelsea are reportedly on alert for Thomas Tuchel, who is willing to replace Frank Lampard as Blues manager.

According to the Guardian, Tuchel’s willingness to take the job at Stamford Bridge has Chelsea interested, with the west London giants perhaps in need of a change in the dugout after a difficult season.

Chelsea gave Lampard plenty to spend in the summer, but the signings of big names like Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech have not been sufficient to improve the club’s fortunes.

It remains to be seen how much time Lampard will have to turn things around, and he may perhaps be worried by these Tuchel links.

The German tactician did fine work at Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain, and is currently available after recently leaving the Parc des Princes.

Chelsea fans may well see Tuchel as an upgrade on Lampard, though it would be a difficult moment for them to part ways with a club legend.

Lampard will always remain one of Chelsea’s greatest ever players, but at the moment it doesn’t look like he has what it takes to step up and be the right kind of manager for such an ambitious club.