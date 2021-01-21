Menu

Paperwork signed and medical imminent as Chelsea ace nears loan transfer away

Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori is reportedly nearing a loan move to AC Milan with the option of a permanent transfer at the end of it.

The 23-year-old hasn’t been as much of a regular for Chelsea this season, despite playing a key role under Frank Lampard last term, as well as during their time together at Derby County.

The latest from Fabrizio Romano, as per his tweet below, is that Tomori is now due to fly to Milan to complete his medical after the necessary paperwork over the deal was signed today…

It will be intriguing to see how Tomori gets on in Serie A, and it could be that this is just the opportunity he needs to launch his career.

Chelsea would do well to keep an eye on his progress and perhaps recall him in the future if he can impress.

The Blues haven’t been entirely convincing in defence this season so there may still be a role for Tomori in the future.

