Cristiano Ronaldo might not be the greatest goal-scorer in history after all…

Cristiano Ronaldo thought he made history last night by becoming the all-time top scorer in football history.

The Juventus superstar has enjoyed a superb career and last night capped it off with his 760th goal in total, which has widely been reported as the highest of any player ever to play the game.

However, it seems the Czech Republic FA aren’t having it, as they released a video claiming that Josef Bican actually has more than has been recognised by some.

The best goalscorer in football history? ? The History and Statistics committee of the Czech FA counted all the goals scored by the legendary Josef Bican and we can declare he scored 821 goals in official matches. Jaroslav Kolá?, the Head of the committee shares more details. pic.twitter.com/eYqTcGJf1p — Czech Football Team (@ceskarepre_eng) January 21, 2021

They claim Bican actually scored 821 official goals, so it could be that Ronaldo still has some way to go to match him.

The Portugal international may well feel like he’s already made history, however, despite this display of pettiness from the Czech FA!

As noted by Sky Sports, there have also been disputes about Pele’s official goal records, and it can be tricky to make sense of some of the data from such a long time ago.