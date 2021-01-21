One in, two out: Crystal Palace duo set to leave after announcement of striker signing

According to HLN, both Michy Batshuayi and Christian Benteke will be departing Crystal Palace at the end of the season.

Palace today announced the acquisition of Jean-Philippe Mateta from Mainz. With Roy Hodgson adding another attacker to his ranks, it casts doubt of the future of those not featuring so much in those positions at Selhurst Park.

One of those is Michy Batshuayi, who is on-loan from Chelsea and hasn’t been able to make any sort of impact during his time as a Palace player. HLN report that he will return to Stamford Bridge when his loan expires in the summer.

HLN also note that he will be followed out the exit door by compatriot Christian Benteke, who is not the player he once was and presumably will be starved of game-time following the arrival of Mateta.

On a day where Palace fans ought to be celebrating the arrival of a new centre-forward, they could be forced to say goodbye to two more.