Video: Eibar goalkeeper scores penalty vs Atletico Madrid

We all love a scoring goalkeeper, with this goal we posted earlier from Tom King a particular highlight.

And now we have Eibar shot-stopper Marko Dmitrovic stepping up for his side, with the Serbian taking the spot kick against Atletico Madrid this evening…

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

This is a well-taken penalty, so fair play to the guy for trusting his ability ahead of any of the outfield players on the pitch.

As far as we can see, this is the first goal of his career, so we’re not sure exactly what prompted him to step up like this, but he’ll be relieved he didn’t mess up at the big moment.