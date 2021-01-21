Man City ace keen to push through Barcelona move before January transfer window closes

Eric Garcia is keen to push through a move from Manchester City to Barcelona by the end of the month, according to Spanish outlet Don Balon.

Barcelona’s interest in Garcia is currently the worst kept secret in football.

For some time now, it has appeared as though the only question is when Garcia will move to the Nou Camp, rather than if the transfer will materialise.

The Spaniard is out of contract at the Etihad at the end of the season, meaning that, with him now entering the final six months of his deal, he is free to sign a pre-contract agreement with a view to leaving the club in June.

However, Don Balon believe that there is some haste about Garcia’s intent to move to Barcelona, with the 20-year-old keen on pushing the transfer through by the end of the month.

It’s unclear whether that will be possible, especially with the Barcelona presidential elections having been postponed. We shall see.