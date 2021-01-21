European Super League plans revealed with participating players banned from FIFA World Cups

The Times have provided an update regarding the plans for football to launch a brand-new ‘European Super League’.

The article, which was published earlier on Thursday, offers an extremely detailed look at the new league’s proposed plans which include eligible clubs earning up to a whopping £310m each.

Although still unconfirmed, there are growing fears that clubs will now look to form a top-tier European competition which is rumoured to replace the current Champions League and will be made up of 15 founding members.

The 15 founding members are expected to consisted of the Premier League’s so-called ‘top-six’ (Man United, Man City, Spurs, Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea), three clubs from La Liga, three from Serie A, two from Bundesliga and one from Ligue 1.

In addition to the above details which were supposedly revealed to The Times, it is expected that in an attempt to hit back at the plans to breakaway, UEFA and FIFA have agreed that any player who participates in a ESL will be banned from participating in their competitions; most notably, the FIFA World Cup.

Other main key points from the plans are as follows:

– The 15 founding clubs will share an initial £3.1bn “infrastructure grant” which can be put towards projects such as stadium improvements and training ground upgrades.

– Five other clubs outside of the founding 15 will be forced to successfully qualify in order to make up the rest of the ESL.

– Two groups of 10 clubs will all play home and away matches with the top four clubs from each group going through to the competition’s quarter-finals, semi-finals and eventually final.

– Matches will be played during the week and participating teams will still play their normal domestic matches.

– Clubs who are involved will hold the rights to broadcast four matches a season on their own streaming platforms, such as their own websites to a worldwide audience.

– 32.5% of revenue from broadcasting and sponsorship deals will be divided between the 15 founding clubs with another 32.5% going to the other five qualifying clubs.

– A regulating body would known as the “Financial Sustainability Group” will monitor club’s spending.