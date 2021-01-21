Concern for Pep Guardiola as Man City suffer double injury blow vs Aston Villa

As reported by ESPN, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been left sweating over the fitness of both Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker.

City defeated Aston Villa 2-0 in the Premier League last night, a game that wasn’t completed without controversy, with many believing that Bernardo Silva’s first goal should have been ruled out for offside.

It was, though, another victory for City in what has been an impressive run of form from Guardiola’s men. After a slow start, they have forced their way back into the title conversation.

What Guardiola will be keen to avoid is any significant injuries inflicted upon his key players, which could threaten to derail their pursuit of Liverpool’s Premier League crown.

It’s for that reason that he was likely tossing and turning in bed last night, with ESPN reporting that both De Bruyne and Walker picked up injuries during yesterday’s game.

While Walker has Joao Cancelo providing competition in that area, De Bruyne is completely irreplaceable from City’s perspective. They’ll be dearly hoping it’s nothing too serious – and their title rivals, at least silently, quite the opposite.