Hilarious video: Rating Gary Neville’s “oooo” in his football commentary

Gary Neville divided opinion as a player. He was loved by Manchester United fans and hated by others such as Liverpool supporters. However, as a pundit and a commentator he seems to be well liked for his balanced opinions, good humour and his relationship with former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher.

One thing that we have all heard from Neville, perhaps without realising it, is his famous “oooo” sound on commentary.

And thanks to this football fan, we are never going to fail to hear it again:

Those good spots were amusing, but the hilarious best was saved until last with this duo.

Next time you watch a game with Neville commentating, it will never be the same!

