Hilarious video: Rating Gary Neville’s “oooo” in his football commentary

Gary Neville divided opinion as a player. He was loved by Manchester United fans and hated by others such as Liverpool supporters. However, as a pundit and a commentator he seems to be well liked for his balanced opinions, good humour and his relationship with former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher.

One thing that we have all heard from Neville, perhaps without realising it, is his famous “oooo” sound on commentary.

And thanks to this football fan, we are never going to fail to hear it again:

Rating Gary Neville’s “oooo” in his football commentary. A thread: — Josh (@UtdJL) January 20, 2021

8/10. Superb effort from Gary. The “oooh” swiftly shifts gear which really adds depth. pic.twitter.com/lYidiq8wH9 — Josh (@UtdJL) January 20, 2021

9/10. Again, superb use of the gear change. Passion behind this one too. The first of a wonderful hattrick. [1/3] pic.twitter.com/XJEOxTS2ek — Josh (@UtdJL) January 20, 2021

Those good spots were amusing, but the hilarious best was saved until last with this duo.

1000/10. Doubt he will ever top this goalgasm from 2012. Still without doubt his best work. pic.twitter.com/wNklGHVrvs — Josh (@UtdJL) January 20, 2021

Next time you watch a game with Neville commentating, it will never be the same!