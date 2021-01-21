(Photo) Image shows Liverpool star’s injury might have been worse than people realised

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez seems to be on the road to recovery after his recent injury problems.

However, an eagle-eyed Reds fan account has noticed that the scar on his leg perhaps shows his injury was even worse than many people initially realised…

This scar on Gomez’s knee looks horrific. Any get the feeling Gomez got an even worse injury than Van Dijk? pic.twitter.com/Lfgmlj5BGP — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) January 21, 2021

Thankfully, it doesn’t seem to be hindering him too much, as he posted an update from his official Twitter account today.

See below as Gomez gets back to training and working on his fitness ahead of what could be a hugely important boost for Jurgen Klopp’s side…