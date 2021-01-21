Menu

(Photo) Image shows Liverpool star’s injury might have been worse than people realised

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez seems to be on the road to recovery after his recent injury problems.

However, an eagle-eyed Reds fan account has noticed that the scar on his leg perhaps shows his injury was even worse than many people initially realised…

Thankfully, it doesn’t seem to be hindering him too much, as he posted an update from his official Twitter account today.

See below as Gomez gets back to training and working on his fitness ahead of what could be a hugely important boost for Jurgen Klopp’s side…

More Stories Joe Gomez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.