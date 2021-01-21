Menu

Juventus linked with move for New Zealand defender with excellent name

In what would be one of the more modest moves of the transfer window, Juventus have been linked with New Zealand full-back Liberato Cacace.

With Juventus sat in fifth place in Serie A and their run of consecutive league titles in serious danger of being ended by a resurgent AC Milan, you imagine that those in the boardroom will be looking to refresh the squad in hope of shedding the deadwood and commencing a new era.

Though talisman Cristiano Ronaldo is not getting any younger, Juventus do have exciting talent within their squad, with the likes of Chiesa, McKennie, de Ligt and Arthur suggesting that the next generation of Juve could prove to be every bit as successful as the last.

However, they would be wrong to rest on their laurels and assume that what they have on their books at current will suffice – and they appear intent on not allowing themselves to make that mistake.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Juventus have added Liberato Cacace, a left-back from New Zealand who is currently playing in Belgium, and has a truly excellent name, to their transfer wish-list. Could he be one for the future?

