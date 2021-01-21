Menu

Video: Tunnel row between Klopp and Dyche as Liverpool-Burnley clash turns ugly

Liverpool FC
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp could be seen getting in a row with Burnley boss Sean Dyche in the tunnel on the stroke of half time of tonight’s Premier League clash at Anfield.

It’s 0-0 at the break and it hasn’t been a classic encounter by any means, but it got a little more interesting just before the break…

We’re not quite sure what prompted all this, but Klopp was clearly not happy and neither were some of the players.

