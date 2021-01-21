Video: Tunnel row between Klopp and Dyche as Liverpool-Burnley clash turns ugly

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp could be seen getting in a row with Burnley boss Sean Dyche in the tunnel on the stroke of half time of tonight’s Premier League clash at Anfield.

It’s 0-0 at the break and it hasn’t been a classic encounter by any means, but it got a little more interesting just before the break…

It’s just all kicked off at Anfield ???? pic.twitter.com/MObUDgHxOF — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) January 21, 2021

When you hold the door open for someone and they don’t say Thankyou pic.twitter.com/aJdAYWAlWX — GoonerViews (@GoonerViews) January 21, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

We’re not quite sure what prompted all this, but Klopp was clearly not happy and neither were some of the players.