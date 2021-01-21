Video: Jurgen Klopp takes the blame for Liverpool defeat vs Burnley

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said it was his fault the Reds lost 1-0 at home to Burnley on Thursday night.

Speaking afterwards, the German tactician admitted the responsibility lay with him for not getting his team in good enough shape to get the three points against the Clarets.

? "It's my fault." Jurgen Klopp's post-match reaction to losing to Burnley #LIVBUR pic.twitter.com/25fw3jl84u — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 21, 2021

Klopp also said his players’ decision-making was an issue at points, and it’s clear he just wasn’t happy with another poor result and performance.

Liverpool have now gone on a surprise run of five league games without a victory.