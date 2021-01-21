Menu

Video: Jurgen Klopp takes the blame for Liverpool defeat vs Burnley

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said it was his fault the Reds lost 1-0 at home to Burnley on Thursday night.

Speaking afterwards, the German tactician admitted the responsibility lay with him for not getting his team in good enough shape to get the three points against the Clarets.

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Klopp also said his players’ decision-making was an issue at points, and it’s clear he just wasn’t happy with another poor result and performance.

Liverpool have now gone on a surprise run of five league games without a victory.

More Stories Jurgen Klopp

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.