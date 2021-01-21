Menu

“Sickens me” – Loads of Liverpool fans annoyed at Klopp for snubbing one player again

It seems a number of Liverpool fans are annoyed at Takumi Minamino not getting an opportunity in the starting XI against Burnley in this evening’s Premier League clash.

The Japan international has not exactly lived up to expectations in his time at Anfield so far, but at the same time he’s also not been given a huge number of opportunities to show what he can do.

MORE: Virgil van Dijk injury update

Minamino looked superb at previous club Red Bull Salzburg before his big move to Liverpool last January, and he surely hasn’t lost all that talent overnight.

Many Reds fans certainly think it’s unfair that Minamino has been snubbed by Jurgen Klopp this evening, with the 26-year-old only on the bench even though the likes of Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino have also been rested.

Divock Origi has got the nod up front, and it seems this has irritated a large section of LFC supporters on Twitter.

Here’s some reaction below…

