It seems a number of Liverpool fans are annoyed at Takumi Minamino not getting an opportunity in the starting XI against Burnley in this evening’s Premier League clash.

The Japan international has not exactly lived up to expectations in his time at Anfield so far, but at the same time he’s also not been given a huge number of opportunities to show what he can do.

Minamino looked superb at previous club Red Bull Salzburg before his big move to Liverpool last January, and he surely hasn’t lost all that talent overnight.

Many Reds fans certainly think it’s unfair that Minamino has been snubbed by Jurgen Klopp this evening, with the 26-year-old only on the bench even though the likes of Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino have also been rested.

Divock Origi has got the nod up front, and it seems this has irritated a large section of LFC supporters on Twitter.

Here’s some reaction below…

Origi over Minamino sickens me honestly — Josh (@LFCJosh23) January 21, 2021

Minamino ever gonna get game time again? https://t.co/L1TE1q6EXL — Gaytie ????? (@KatieAnnDuffy) January 21, 2021

you have to feel for minamino, what has origi done to warrant a start over him. — zac brain (@zac_brain) January 21, 2021

Feel really sorry for Minamino tbh. — Daniel O'Leary (@OLearyLFC91) January 21, 2021

Origi starting over Minamino Jesus wept ????? — Thiago (@Kee__P) January 21, 2021

Minamino must have Klopp nudes or something. Like how can you go from a superb performance in a 7-0 win to not playing a single minute since. Jesus — Anes (@Ahnezya) January 21, 2021

Don’t get why minamino didn’t get a start tonight.. logical to have him over Origi — Vik (@_vlfc11) January 21, 2021