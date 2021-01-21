Liverpool handed potentially huge Kylian Mbappe transfer boost due to developments at Real Madrid

Liverpool may reportedly have been handed a huge boost in their rumoured transfer pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe.

The France international is one of the most exciting young players in the world and would be a huge signing for Liverpool, who have been linked with him by Le Parisien amid doubts over his PSG future.

Mbappe has also been linked with Real Madrid, but the latest from Don Balon is that the Spanish giants are in such a bad situation right now that the player himself has doubts about the move.

Real Madrid are not having a good season and look in total disarray, with Don Balon adding that doubts over Zinedine Zidane’s future as manager could also see Mbappe as being more likely to now move to the Premier League instead.

They don’t specifically name Liverpool as suitors in this piece, but as already mentioned, he’s been linked with them by Le Parisien.

The Reds also seem strong contenders for a player like Mbappe after their recent dominance under Jurgen Klopp, with the German tactician helping the club win the Premier League and Champions League in the last two seasons.

Mbappe would do well to join LFC to continue his hunt to win trophies and become one of the best players of his generation.