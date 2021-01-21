Video: Jamie Carragher highlights five Liverpool players whose form is a worry

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has made it clear just how worried he is about his old club after their defeat to Burnley this evening.

The Reds are now five games without a win in the Premier League, and Carragher says he’s concerned about the huge drop-off in the quality of the performances of the key attacking players.

As explained in the video below, he means the misfiring front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, but also the full-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson, who have been such important parts of the attack in recent seasons…

? Jamie Carragher: "I can't remember a time when this #LFC team has been so out of form.” #awlfc [sky] pic.twitter.com/V1oHCFl435 — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) January 21, 2021

The pundit goes on to say he now feels this Liverpool side could struggle to get into the top four if they carry on like this, let alone think about retaining their title.