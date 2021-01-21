Video: Joel Matip’s hilarious reaction to Burnley player going down

Liverpool defender Joel Matip has become a bit of a meme in recent times after a few incidents of odd behaviour on the pitch.
He even has his own No Context Joel Matip account on Twitter, and there’s a new clip to add to the collection…
Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports
Clearly, Matip was not happy at how easily this Burnley player went down, and seemed to sarcastically taunt him with his over-the-top arm gestures.
At least, that’s what we think is going on, but it’s anyone’s guess really…