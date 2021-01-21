Video: Jurgen Klopp and Sean Dyche respond to questions over row during Liverpool-Burnley clash

Liverpool and Burnley managers Jurgen Klopp and Sean Dyche have responded to questions over their half time row in the Anfield tunnel.

Klopp and Dyche’s row was spotted by cameras at the end of the first half of Thursday night’s Premier League clash, but neither manager seemed to make much of the incident.

When asked about it after the game, Klopp said he didn’t have much to say about it if Dyche didn’t…

Jurgen Klopp was in no mood to discuss the incident with Sean Dyche at half time…? pic.twitter.com/pmn7EFMkik — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) January 21, 2021

Meanwhile, Dyche also played it down, saying it was simply a case of two managers fighting for their team, and that it was now in the past…