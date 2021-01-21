Menu

Manchester City star reveals positive Covid-19 test on Twitter

Manchester City
Posted by

Manchester City star Sergio Aguero has tweeted that he’s tested positive for Covid-19 after a close contact with someone who had it.

The Argentina international has missed some recent games due to injury and it now looks like his return will be delayed even further as he has to go into self isolation.

WATCH: Surely this year’s Puskas Award winner?

Aguero says he has had some symptoms, but didn’t go into much detail over how serious his illness is at the moment…

Aguero is certainly not the first Premier League player and won’t be the last to contract Covid, but in general football has kept the situation under control since returning in the summer.

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool handed potentially huge Kylian Mbappe transfer boost due to developments at Real Madrid
European Super League plans revealed with participating players banned from FIFA World Cups
Liverpool eager to seal transfer of Premier League star as his asking price drops to £35million

There have been more positive tests in recent weeks due to a general rise in the community before Christmas, but one can hope the current lockdown and ongoing vaccination programme can improve the situation for everyone in the next few months.

We all wish Aguero the best in his recovery and hope to see him back on the pitch again as soon as possible.

More Stories Sergio Aguero

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.