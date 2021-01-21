Manchester City star reveals positive Covid-19 test on Twitter

Manchester City star Sergio Aguero has tweeted that he’s tested positive for Covid-19 after a close contact with someone who had it.

The Argentina international has missed some recent games due to injury and it now looks like his return will be delayed even further as he has to go into self isolation.

Aguero says he has had some symptoms, but didn’t go into much detail over how serious his illness is at the moment…

After a close contact, I've been self-isolating and the latest test I took was positive for COVID 19. I had some symptoms and I'm following doctor's orders for recovery. Take care, everyone! — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) January 21, 2021

Aguero is certainly not the first Premier League player and won’t be the last to contract Covid, but in general football has kept the situation under control since returning in the summer.

There have been more positive tests in recent weeks due to a general rise in the community before Christmas, but one can hope the current lockdown and ongoing vaccination programme can improve the situation for everyone in the next few months.

We all wish Aguero the best in his recovery and hope to see him back on the pitch again as soon as possible.