Offer made: Man United make their move for Inter Milan midfielder

According to The Transfer Window Podcast, hosted by journalist Duncan Castles, Man United have made a six month loan offer for Christian Eriksen.

Eriksen departed Tottenham in hope of furthering his career at Inter Milan, but unfortunately for the midfielder, he has found himself surplus to requirements under Antonio Conte.

It’s unclear whether this was a signing made over Conte’s head, but the former Chelsea manager has clearly seen no spot in his starting eleven for Eriksen, who has never so much as threatened to break into it.

It’s been almost assumed that Eriksen would depart the San Siro this month, but as the days tick down towards the transfer deadline, he remains an Inter Milan player – much to his concern, no doubt.

The latest edition of The Transfer Window Podcast claims that an offer has now been made to sign him, but one without much faith from the buying party, nor temptation for the seller’s perspective.

The podcast claims that Man United have tabled a six month loan bid for Eriksen, which sums up just how far his stock has fallen, with Ed Woodward unlikely to be keen to take a risk on signing him permanently.

It’s at this point unclear what those making the decisions at Inter will make of an offer of that nature. It could come down to how desperate Conte is to see the back of Eriksen this month.