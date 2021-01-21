Marseille closing in on loan to buy move for highly rated Napoli striker

Napoli’s Arkadiusz Milik is closing in on a loan move to Marseille, according to Sky Sports Transfer Centre, whose sources in Italy informed them of the news.

Sky are reporting that the player is due to leave for France where he will undergo medical examinations later today.

Marseille have an obligation to buy the player for €8m plus €4m bonuses at the end of the loan spell, and there is a 20% sell-on clause on any future deal.

The bonuses are understood to be related to team results.

Milik is a Polish international, who made his name in a two year spell at Ajax where he scored 32 league goals in 52 league games. The 26 year old joined Napoli in 2016, where he has scored almost a goal in every other game.

He has surprisingly been frozen out at Napoli of late, and is in need of games to ensure his place in Poland’s squad for the rescheduled European Championships this summer.