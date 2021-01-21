Video: Martin Odegaard Arsenal transfer update as reporter hints at player’s preferred destination

There’s been another Martin Odegaard Arsenal transfer update from Sky Sports.

Watch blow as it’s claimed Arsenal have made two enquiries for Real Madrid’s Odegaard, but his preferred option could be to join Real Sociedad, where he was on loan last season…

?"Real Madrid are considering the proposal amongst others, another club is Real Sociedad, some say Sociedad is his preferred option"@skysports_sheth gives the latest on Arsenal's pursuit of Martin Odegaard with Real Sociedad and Leicester interested as well pic.twitter.com/x1eFxT5lnl — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 21, 2021

However, the reporter in the video clip also explains that Los Blancos may well see Sociedad as too big a threat in La Liga this season, so would be against strengthening a rival.

Arsenal fans will hope this gives them the edge in the race to sign the Norway international, who could be an ideal upgrade on their under-performing attacking midfield players.