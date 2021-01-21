Aston Villa star slams “nonsense” officiating that allowed Man City offside goal to stand

Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings has taken to Twitter to brand the decision to allow Man City’s opening goal to stand last night as “nonsense”.

Villa put up a fight against Man City at the Etihad, with Dean Smith’s men likely left feeling aggrieved to have made the trip back to the midlands with nothing to show for it.

The deadlock was broken by a fine strike by Bernardo Silva, but one which arguably shouldn’t have stood. Mings had the ball stolen off him while attempting to bring it under control, with the Man City attacker coming back from an offside position to make the challenge.

To the untrained eye, it looks like the most blatant offside you will ever see in your life, but clarification of the rules told us that Mings’ attempt to control the ball began a new phase of play, thus making the City attacker onside when he made the tackle.

You can argue the letter of the law to the finest detail, but Mings is still not happy with the decision whatsoever, and understandably so. Here’s what he posted on Twitter in wake of the game.