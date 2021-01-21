Menu

(Photo) Arsenal fan claims to be having transfer chat with Martin Odegaard’s Dad on WhatsApp

You just can’t beat Arsenal fans on Twitter…

Here’s the latest drama, with one Gunners supporter genuinely claiming to have found Martin Odegaard’s Dad on WhatsApp.

See their exchange, as this fan asks him about the Real Madrid attacking midfielder potentially moving to the Emirates Stadium…

We have no idea if this is genuine, but surely not?

Either way, the Odegaard to Arsenal rumours are hotting up and it would be exciting to see the young Norwegian make the move to north London this January.

