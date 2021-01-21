Menu

Done deal: Crystal Palace confirm signing of Mainz striker on initial loan with option to buy

It’s official. Crystal Palace have confirmed the capture of Jean-Philippe Mateta from Mainz on an initial loan deal with an option to buy.

After much speculation, Crystal Palace took to social media on Thursday afternoon the announce the capture of Mateta, who netted seven goals in 15 Bundesliga appearances in the first-half of the campaign.

He will provide some much-needed firepower for Roy Hodgson, with Christian Benteke, despite showing some signs of recovery this term, still unable to match the goal-scoring output he once was.

Palace have confirmed via their official website that the deal that has taken Mateta to Selhurst Park is an initial 18-month loan, with the club having the option to make the deal permanent in the summer of 2022 should they so wish.

That appears to be an astute piece of business from Palace, who have long tried, and failed, to acquire themselves a striker capable of scoring regularly in the Premier League.

