Menu

Video: Divock Origi misses a sitter for Liverpool after awful Burnley mistake gifts him a huge chance

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Divock Origi messed up a great opportunity to fire Liverpool in front against Burnley in tonight’s Premier League clash.

It remains 0-0 at the time of writing, and one has to wonder if Liverpool will come to regret this terrible miss by Origi as he smashed his shot against the woodwork from close range…

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Burnley’s poor defending let the Belgian striker in, but he just couldn’t take advantage as he got the finish all wrong.

Liverpool fans will hope he finds his shooting boots in the second half.

More Stories Divock Origi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.