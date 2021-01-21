Divock Origi messed up a great opportunity to fire Liverpool in front against Burnley in tonight’s Premier League clash.

It remains 0-0 at the time of writing, and one has to wonder if Liverpool will come to regret this terrible miss by Origi as he smashed his shot against the woodwork from close range…

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Burnley’s poor defending let the Belgian striker in, but he just couldn’t take advantage as he got the finish all wrong.

Liverpool fans will hope he finds his shooting boots in the second half.