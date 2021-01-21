Menu

Real Madrid veteran transfer-listed, Florentino Perez sets the asking price

Real Madrid CF
Florentino Perez has set the asking price for Real Madrid veteran Marcelo, according to Don Balon.

Marcelo has enjoyed great success as a Real Madrid player, but all good things have to come to an end.

Now 32-years-old, with over 500 appearances to his name with Los Blancos, the time appears to have come for him to leave the Santiago Bernabeu.

Don Balon believe that Florentino Perez has lost patience with Marcelo’s poor performance this term, with the club president now intent on cashing-in.

Real Madrid have now set their asking price.

Don Balon believe that €11M will be enough to prise Marcelo away from Madrid. Whether that’s a figure any club would be prepared to pay before the end of the month remains to be seen.

Marcelo has been an exemplary servant to Real Madrid, but Ferland Mendy has nailed down that spot for now and the future. The Brazilian is now surplus to requirements.

